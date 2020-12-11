Arkansas Valley Christian Mission has received an abundance of donations and is asking for help spreading the word.
The mission offers regular weekly shopping hours 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.
The Christmas Market, a complete holiday feast, will be offered 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 15, 16 and 18. The mission is closed the week of Christmas.
Call the mission at 719-395-9321 or visit from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. at 122 Cottonwood Ave., Buena Vista.
