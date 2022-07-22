The Chaffee County Department of Human Services announced in a press release that it is collecting donations of school supplies for local students.
Purchases can be dropped off in the donation box at Walmart, Buena Vista Public Library, Arkansas Valley Christian Mission and at the department’s offices at 448 E First St., Suite 166, in Salida and 114 E. Linderman Ave. in Buena Vista.
Monetary donations are also being accepted for Human Services employees to purchase needed school supplies. Checks can be made out to Chaffee County Department of Human Services with “school supplies” written on the memo line and sent or dropped off at 448 E. First St., Suite 166, Salida, CO 81201.
Families who need assistance with school supplies for their children must sign up by Aug. 5 by calling the Salida office at 719-530-2500, extension 0, or the Buena Vista office at 719-395-0344, extension 1000.
Salida families can pick up school supplies from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Touber Building, 448 E. First St., Shavano conference room.
The Buena Vista office is partnering with Arkansas Valley Christian Mission to provide school supplies. Pickup will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Buena Vista office, 114 E. Linderman Ave.
The 2021 drive provided materials for about 100 students, kindergarten through high school, in Chaffee County.
