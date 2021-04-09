FIBArk’s Pole, Pedal, Paddle race will take place on April 18, featuring a multi-sport event that includes skiing, biking and kayaking.
Competitors have followed the path of spring runoff since 1999, skiing from the Continental Divide at Monarch Pass for 6 miles, then mountain biking in the shadow of Mount Shavano for a 17 mile ride to the banks of the Arkansas River where whitewater kayaks take paddlers into downtown Salida.
Participants compete as teams or individually.
Registration is open now until April 13 and is open to the public.
FIBArk board is looking for volunteers for the event. Log on to www.3PSalida.com for full details and call Alli at 719-221-3937 to volunteer.
All proceeds from the Pole Pedal Paddle benefit FIBArk’s Youth Paddling program, the Ark Valley River Riders.
