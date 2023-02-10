Barr receives honors at Utah Tech
Corina Barr of Buena Vista was among the students honored on the fall semester president’s list at Utah Tech University in St. George, Utah.
Inclusion on the president’s list requires students to complete a minimum of 15 credits and achieve a grade-point average of 3.9 or higher.
