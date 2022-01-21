Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s physical therapy and urology departments, along with Dr. Lydia Segal, will offer a free, virtual men’s health class and education series starting today.
The six-week course will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Fridays through Feb. 25.
Given the current Omicron COVID-19 variant and volume of cases in Chaffee County, classes will be taught virtually, a press release stated.
Classes will focus on a review of reproductive and pelvic anatomy, common male urogenital diagnoses, sexual health, mobility and stability, pelvic muscle exercises and more. Guest speakers will present on these topics.
For more information and to register, call 719-530-2040. Virtual information will be available at time of registration.
