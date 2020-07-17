Mass of Christian Burial for Jane A. Ferraro was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salida.
The Rev. Jim Williams was the celebrant.
Musicians were Judy Bullen and Jennifer Scanga. Musical selections were “How Great Thou Art,” “Ave Maria,” “Amazing Grace” and “On Eagles Wings.”
Pallbearers were Robert Ferraro, Sam Ferraro, Sandy Ferraro, James Ferraro, Westley Ferraro and Robert Winfield. Honorary Pallbearer was Ryan Canterbury.
Interment followed at Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.