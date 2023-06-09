Stocks moved higher after opening flat Thursday, and the Standard & Poor’s 500 set a new 2023 closing record.
Globally, inflation is still in focus after the central banks of Australia and Canada hiked rates this week amid still persistently high inflationary pressures.
European and Asian shares were flat as well.
The 10-year bond yield was lower by about 7 basis points (0.07 percent), trading near 3.7 percent.
The dollar moved lower and is down from its three-month high. Not much news is expected until next week, when markets will have a look at the Purchasing Managers Index and comments from the Federal Reserve.
The U.S. economy seems to have avoided a recession so far, even with rates elevated, supported by a resilient labor market.
Policymakers in China are considering a cut to the central-bank lending rate, as economic growth comes in soft and the country flirts with deflation, on outlier from the rest of the world.
A set of disappointing economic data in recent weeks has led analysts and economists to downgrade Chinese growth expectations this year and call for more stimulative measures to boost growth. Many economists had been expecting China to fuel global growth after it relaxed its tight travel restrictions from the pandemic era.
However, shifting consumer spending in the U.S. and Europe away from goods and toward services has meant demand for Chinese manufacturing has fallen.
As a result of weaker growth, the yuan is down 3.2 percent compared with the dollar this year, one of the worst in currency performers in Asia.
Looking under the surface of recent performance, it looks like tech has given back some of its artificial intelligence-driven gains.
Small-caps and cyclical stocks have performed relatively well, as U.S. growth continues to outperform expectations and the labor market remains tight. This could mark a shift in investor sentiment; with a debt-ceiling deal reached and gross domestic product growth remaining strong, investors could shift their appetite toward riskier and more cyclical assets.
Globally, rate hikes from two central banks this week spooked global investors, and Edward Jones analysts said they saw bond yields rise as a result.
Investors are nervous that more hikes could be on the horizon if inflation doesn’t fall back closer to 2 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.