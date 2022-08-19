Badger Creek Ranch, 5795 Fremont County Road 2, about 20 miles northeast of Salida, will host a free event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 20 for visitors to learn about the ranch’s Native American history and its regenerative projects to restore the ecosystem.
Badger Creek Ranch is a family-owned and operated working ranch that collaborates with the nonprofit Full Circle Alliance, which focuses on education, restoration, regeneration and cultural legacy through preservation of the natural and human history of the land, according to the ranch website.
The “open gate” day will feature a short, guided hike to one of the ranch’s Native American protected areas, the “Buffalo Jump,” to hear about the history of the site, a press release stated.
Other activities include horse-drawn carriage rides, roping demos and lessons, a natural horsemanship demonstration and live music.
Lunch will be available for purchase with Badger Creek Ranch beef hamburgers on the grill.
To attend, RSVP at https://www.badgercreekranch.com/events/open-gate-2022.
