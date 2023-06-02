Former Salida resident Raymond John Treglown, 71, died Nov. 12, 2022, at The Center at Centennial in Colorado Springs where he was under hospice care.
He was born Aug. 14, 1951, in Kansas City, Kansas, to Edward John and Virginia Lee (Vance) Treglown.
He was the oldest of six children.
Mr. Treglown enjoyed building trains, working at Monarch and visiting with people.
He enjoyed watching sports.
Family and friends said his nieces and nephew, grandnieces and grandnephews were his pride and joy.
Mr. Treglown was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his sisters, Cindy, Jennifer and Gwen; brothers, Jeff and John; six nieces; a nephew; three grandnieces and two grandnephews.
No services were held.
Arrangements were with Alternative Cremation of Colorado Springs.
