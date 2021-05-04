Shavano Academic Booster Club announced its May students of the month for Salida School District R-32-J.
Teachers select monthly winners based on excellence in academic achievement, extracurricular activities, special efforts and/or citizenship.
Cataleya Dice
Longfellow Elementary School second-grader
Parents: Adena Dice and Marcus Scanga, Jeremy Snodgrass
Nominating teacher: Tanya Stewart
Comments: Cataleya was in the top five students (in all grades) for the most books checked out and returned at the library this school year. She had 48 circulations by the middle of March. Cataleya enjoys all kinds of books and always has a smile on her face each time she selects a new one.
Brooklyn Martinez
Longfellow Elementary School third-grader
Parent: Manuel Martinez
Nominating teachers: Vicki Schehre and April Holdinghaus
Comments: It has been a pleasure working with Brooklyn in our reading group. Brooklyn has worked hard all year to improve her reading skills. She pays attention and participates in all activities. Not only is she a hard worker, Brooklyn is kind and thoughtful. Her smile brightens our classroom.
Marcos Tafoya
Longfellow Elementary School fourth-grader
Parents: Monique Codding and Zach Lara
Nominating teacher: Felicia Hermosillo
Comments: Marcos has taken charge of his learning, doing extra work to catch himself up, thinking deeply about content and working hard to exceed expectations. He has worked hard to be considerate of and kind to others, modeling compassion and empathy for the rest of us.
Lily Egbert
Crest Academy sixth-grader
Parents: Eva and Glen Egbert
Nominating teacher: Josh Oberleas
Comments: Lily shows kindness to others, empathy, and a hard working attitude. She excels outside of school in many ways. Whether it is skiing, kayaking, riding horses or enjoying time with her friends, Lily is committed and courageous. On top of all that her school work is above and beyond, well thought of, and creative. Smile bright, you deserve this.
Eli Cox
Salida Middle School eighth-grader
Parents: Cody Cox and Breonna Surber
Nominating teachers: Kelley Jones and Amy Tressler
Comments: Eli has made huge academic and attendance gains since the beginning of the year. He has been showing up and working hard everyday. Eli is doing a great job of tracking the assignments he needs to do and then completing them. We are so proud of Eli and look forward to seeing what he will accomplish in high school.
Ethan Sterle
Salida High School sophomore
Parents: Kristopher and Pam Sterle, Teddie Sterle
Nominating teacher: Randy Kapushion
Comments: Ethan is a student in my Applied Digital Skills class. He has regularly demonstrated a high level of creativity and imagination when given the opportunity to design and create projects of his own. His story telling skills, both visually and verbally, are a joy to experience.
Michael Kennedy
Salida High School junior
Parents: Jennifer Gore and Lewis Harrison
Nominating teacher: Michael Bena and Danielle Brown
Comments: Those of us who have had the opportunity to work with Michael Kennedy know how clever and considerate he is. His critical approach to new information is what every teacher hopes for in a student. His quick and dry humor often sets the tone for his peers. His unassuming charitable nature is inclusive and contagious. Michael has made this challenging year far more enjoyable than should have been possible.
Seiara Conway
Salida High School senior
Parents: Mike Conway and Felicia Mundell
Nominating teacher: Andre Wilkins
Comments: Seiara has been a music student with me since middle school. What has impressed me most about Seiara is her choice to continue to perform music through the pandemic. This has been a hard year for the high school choir, but she made the choice to stick with it. She shows up to rehearsal with a great attitude and is a great role model for the other students who are new to choir.
