Betty Jean Rouch, 96, died Feb. 6, 2022, in Buena Vista.
She was born Dec. 2, 1925, along with a twin sister, Lois Nadine, to Mark and Grace Harwood in central Illinois.
Her mother died when the twins were 6 years old, and the family moved to Indiana, where they grew up.
Their stepmother, Nora, taught them to sing duets, play piano duets and to cook and sew.
At 13, she was voted to be the church pianist, playing for the entire service from prelude to postlude until high school graduation at age 17.
After high school, the sisters moved to Lafayette, Indiana, where they attended Indiana Business College.
She studied at five colleges as well as the Alliance Francaise in Paris and the Cleveland Institute of Music.
She and her husband, Dr. Jon Rouch, served as medical missionaries in French Equatorial Africa while raising their four children.
Dr. Rouch was appointed medical director of the mission board, so the family settled in Cleveland, Ohio.
During her years there, Mrs. Rouch played piano at Cedarhill Baptist Church and taught French at a private elementary school.
The family then moved to Warren, Pennsylvania, where she participated as pianist, choir director and Sunday school teacher at their church and served as term program chairman of the country music club.
Mrs. Rouch lived in Southern California for 18 years, for eight of which she was employed by a private investment company in Pasadena and enjoyed fellowship at Lake Avenue Church.
Moving to Buena Vista in 1996, she was involved at First Baptist (Valley Fellowship) Church and subsequently at Mountain Heights Baptist Church, often participating in a variety of Bible study groups.
Friends and family said Mrs. Rouch enjoyed life wherever she lived in eight states and three foreign countries and made the most of every opportunity.
They said she always felt blessed to have enjoyed travel to Europe and Africa.
She was a member of the Women’s Committee of the Cleveland Symphony Orchestra and attended First Night performances in Los Angeles.
Friends and family said that, most of all, she was privileged to be part of the family of God and thought serving him was the highest honor.
Mrs. Rouch was preceded in death by her twin sister, Lois Syrstad Watkins; her husband; and eldest daughter, Debbie Dorsey.
Survivors include her children Darlene Ohrdort of Colorado Springs, Andrea Frederick of Alaska and Greg Rouch of Buena Vista; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Her memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Feb. 19, 2022, at Mountain Heights Baptist Church in Buena Vista.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
