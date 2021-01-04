The Salida City Council and the city’s Planning Commission discussed two potential subdivisions at its work session Monday.
One potential subdivision is proposed for a 6.22-acre lot between CR 140 and CR 141 on county land near Salida.
The developer is requesting the property be annexed into the city and also be re-zoned to R-3 high density residential. The current plan is to turn the lot into a 26-lot subdivision.
The closest in-city properties to the lot are zoned as R-3.
“I think this is a fairly simple ask,” mayor P.T. Wood said,
The applicant, Tory Upchurch, also intends to submit a Major Impact Review application for the subdivision in the near future.
Council also discussed the Cherry Grove Major Subdivision’s plans at the work session.
Cherry Grove, located at 825 Scott St., is proposing to subdivide a 1.2-acre parcel into seven individual lots. The area is already zoned as R-4 and part of the city, the applicant is requesting to subdivide it. The proposed subdivision will also be discussed at the Jan. 25 planning commission meeting.
Also at the meeting, Michael Yerman explained what the Southern Colorado Economic Development District does and how it can help Salida. The district, which represents 13 counties, is primarily tasked with developing a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy for the region every five years.
“We’re trying to tap in to planning that’s already happening and we’re surveying elected officials,” Yerman said. “It’s important to have this initial survey so we know your preferences.”
Yerman said the district also wants to help the municipalities they represent access available grants and noted that listing preferences now is key to getting funds for them later.
In 2021, council also had four work sessions fall on holidays. It decided to move those sessions to the next day, taking place now before the regular meetings.
An Atmos presentation was moved to a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.