Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation and the Women’s Wellness Connection grant program are displaying a cancer awareness exhibit at the hospital at 1000 Rush Drive.
The exhibit features four women who have had lifesaving measures performed after finding cancer during their preventative health screenings.
The women live locally and openly shared their stories to advocate for the importance of cancer prevention and early detection.
The exhibit is displayed on the first floor of the hospital, between the Emergency Department and Imaging/Laboratory waiting areas.
“The Women’s Wellness Connection program creates awareness and access to preventative health and cancer screenings,” Melanie Critelli, Women’s Wellness Connection community health worker, said.
“Our service region is geographically isolated, which can create barriers to women accessing annual care. Insurance coverage and cost can create additional obstacles. Our program works to support women financially and emotionally to access these critical appointments,” she said.
The program is grant funded by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and offers free cervical cancer screenings/PAP tests and breast cancer screenings/mammograms for qualifying women.
Eligible participants are women ages 21-64 who are living within a specific income level and are uninsured or underinsured.
Funding is now available for women living in Chaffee, Lake, Western Fremont, Park, Custer and Saguache counties.
More in-depth information including guidelines and enrollment information are available on the hospital website, HRRMC.com.
For questions about the enrollment process or to talk with someone directly, contact Critelli at melanie.critelli@hrrmc.net or 719-530-1065.
