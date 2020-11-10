Jim J.A. “Jim” Bagwell, 93, died Nov. 5, 2020, in Colorado Springs.
He was born May 3, 1927, near Dimmitt, Texas, to Jim and Robertha (Wood) Bagwell.
He spent his early school years at the Bethel Community school and then attended junior high and high school in Dimmitt where he played football during his senior year.
In 1944 the family moved to a ranch near Amistad, New Mexico.
He attended college at West Texas State College in Canyon, where he met Edwyna Pugh.
During college he rode a motorcycle and learned to fly small planes.
One of his favorite stories was about flying Edwyna to visit her parents and taking off in a strong wind storm.
The Bagwells were married on June 21, 1947, and were married 73 years.
While at Amistad, he farmed and ranched, taught school, and did custom combining in Texas and Oklahoma.
All three of the couple’s daughters were born in New Mexico.
In 1960 they moved to the San Luis Valley where Mr. Bagwell and his dad ranched.
He belonged to the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association and served on the Salida Hospital Board.
He enjoyed hunting and took a week-long trip into the mountains each fall with his cousin Bob Williams and others to hunt elk.
For several years he was a member of the Saguache School Board. Twice, when the school needed a new school bus, the board sent him to Indiana to pick it up.
The family went with him by train and then came home in the school bus. Those were great adventures and some of our favorite family memories.
In 1970 they sold the ranch at Villa Grove, moved to Poncha Springs, Colorado, and bought a KOA Campground south of Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.
Going from farming/ranching and working with cattle to running a campground and dealing with tourists was quite a change.
They made a very successful business of the campground, which they ran for 21 years.
He kept the campground open through hunting season and had great opportunities for more hunting stories.
The Bagwells made many friends during those years, in Jackson Hole and with campers who stayed there year after year.
After they sold the campground, they retired to Poncha Springs.
For several years, they spent summers in their RV back up at the campground in Wyoming, and they were also able to do a fair amount of traveling.
They took a high school reunion trip with Mr. Bagwell’s class from Dimmitt to Branson, Missouri, and he thoroughly enjoyed his old classmates again.
In 2016 Mr. and Mrs Bagwell moved to The Bridge assisted living facility in Colorado Springs.
Friends and family said he was a devoted family man and there was nothing more important to him than taking care of his family, not only his immediate family but his parents, brother and sisters, nieces and nephews, and Edwyna’s parents.
They said he was well-respected and well-loved, and he will be greatly missed by many.
Mr. Bagwell was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; sisters Christine Bell and Grace Marie Holland; and a grandson Brian Stillings.
Survivors include his daughters Mary Lynn (Glen) Stillings of Del Norte, Karen Bagwell (Mark Holdrege) of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and Barbara Bagwell of Colorado Springs; granddaughter Carol Stillings of Colorado Springs; brother Robert Bagwell of Hazlehurst, Mississippi; sister LaTrelle Bagwell of Marble Falls, Texas; nieces; nephews; and numerous cousins.
Burial will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 13, 2020 at the Castro Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Dimmitt, Texas.
Arrangements are with the Colonial Funeral Home in Dimmitt.
Cards may be sent to Carol Stillings, 5606 Oro Grande Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80918, and memorial contributions may be made to New Century Hospice, 6270 Lehman Dr., Suite 150, Colorado Springs, CO 80918.
