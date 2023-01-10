Menus
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Chicken cordon bleu, wild rice pilaf, seasoned asparagus, chilled apricots and whole wheat bread with butter.
Thursday: Pueblo beef stew, sour cream, whole wheat crackers, Brussels sprouts, vegetable salad and a banana.
Friday: Barbecue chicken, spinach salad with mandarin oranges, an apple and whole wheat bread with butter.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Chicken fajita, Spanish rice, fruit and salad bar, cherry tomatoes, baby whole carrots and grapes.
Wednesday: Popcorn chicken bowl, homemade mashed potatoes, brown gravy, biscuit, fruit and salad bar, fresh broccoli florets, fresh cauliflower florets and orange smiles.
Thursday: Fish stick, potato smiles, fruit and salad bar, crisp salad, sliced strawberries and peaches.
Monday: Loaded baked potato soup, garlic breadstick, fruit and salad bar, crisp salad, strawberry, kiwi fruit and blueberries.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Chili Frito pie, corn and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Chicken Parmesan sandwich, roasted broccoli and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Fish stick, tater triangle and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Cheesy breadstick with marinara, diced carrots and fruit and salad bar.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Chicken fajita, Spanish rice and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Popcorn chicken bowl, homemade mashed potatoes, brown gravy, biscuit and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Fish stick, potato smiles and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Loaded baked potato soup, garlic breadstick and fruit and salad bar.
