Colorado residents or students interested in participating in the Historic Colorado license plate design contest have until Nov. 30 to submit their entries.
The Historic Colorado Contest gives residents and students a shot at designing Colorado’s 150th anniversary license plate, plus $1,000, a press release stated.
The contest is accepting submissions in two divisions – 13 and older and younger than 13.
Up to 10 finalists per division will be selected by a committee with a final, public vote on the top three designs. The Department of Motor Vehicles will feature the artists in all media releases, and the winners will each receive a special commemorative license plate and a $1,000 grant.
Entries will be judged on how well the artwork captures Colorado and its history, the artistic quality and its originality and how well that design translates into becoming a Colorado license plate.
The Historic Colorado Contest is free to enter, and each participant must enter their original artwork. Coloradans interested in participating in the Historic Colorado contest can visit DMV.Colorado.gov/HistoricColorado for complete information, terms and conditions and templates for drafting submissions.
The DMV will accept a variety of file formats such as EPS, SVG, AI, PDF, and high resolution TIFF and JPEG (3.375 inches by 2.125 inches at 600 dpi) for entries, and asks that submissions not have any watermarks. Email the design and entry form to dor_HistoricColorado@state.co.us.
Voting for the winning designs is anticipated to begin in early 2023.
