Salida Council for the Arts is accepting applications until April 4 for two $1,000 scholarships and until April 29 for Community Grants of up to $500 each.
The scholarships are available to Salida High School seniors planning to pursue a career in either visual or performing arts, according to a press release. To apply, visit https://www.salidacouncilforthearts.org/scholarships-grants.
Salida artists and creatives can apply for Community Grants to fund local arts and cultural projects.
Applicants may be individuals or organizations. Residency in Salida is not required, but the project must have a definable connection to the Salida community and support the council’s mission.
Grants are for a specific creative project and not for an artist’s or arts organization’s operating budget.
Selections will be made by May 12, and projects should be completed within the calendar year.
For details and to apply, visit https://www.salidacouncilforthearts.org/scholarships-grants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.