Gov. Jared Polis recently signed into law a bipartisan bill sponsored by Senate President Pro-Tem Kerry Donovan (D-Vail) that addresses the use of lodging tax revenue for local marketing districts.
“At the heart of every mountain town are its locals,” Donovan said in a press release. “This law will let counties reinvest dollars back into supporting the people that call these communities home.”
Mountain communities often generate strong revenue from tourism but are limited in how they spend this money. HB22-1117, co-sponsored by Sen. Don Coram (R-Montrose), Rep. Dylan Roberts (D-Avon) and Rep. Marc Catlin (R-Montrose) will expand the usage of local marketing district and county lodging tax revenue beyond destination marketing and promotion to include workforce housing and childcare.
Colorado has seen a record increase in tourism. Despite rising tax revenues, the average resident of tourism-heavy counties has seen their economic well-being decline, Donovan said. While tourism taxes currently pay to advertise their county to visitors, counties cannot use these funds to invest in the experience of visitors or use them to maintain a workforce that can accommodate visitors.
“This is one of the biggest and most consequential pieces of legislation for affordable workforce housing in the mountains in a very long time. Mountain communities have long asked for this tool – the ability to use the revenue brought in by tourists to support the workers and communities that serve those tourists – but have been prevented from doing so by state law,” Roberts said.
The legislation will allow for revenue generated from tourism to be used for housing and childcare for the tourism-related workforce, including seasonal workers, and for facilitating and enhancing visitor experiences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.