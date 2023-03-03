Annalee Hill
Annalee Hill of Salida recently was named to the fall semester Chancellor’s Honor Roll at the University of Mississippi in University, Mississippi.
To be eligible for the Chancellor’s Honor Roll, students must earn a semester grade-point average of 3.75-4.00, according to a press release.
A student also must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
