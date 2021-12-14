Longtime Salida resident Charles Jose Roybal, 91, died Dec. 10, 2021, at Skyline Ridge Nursing Home in Cañon City.
He was born July 14, 1930, in Minturn to Manulita Lucero and Rosendo Roybal.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1946-1948 and was stationed in Austria after World War II.
He met Claudine Torres in Salida and they married Feb. 5, 1951. They were married for more than 70 years.
Mr. Roybal was a miner working for the Reynolds Mining Company in Gunnison, followed by Climax Molybdenum Company outside Leadville.
He retired in 1986.
The Roybals’ favorite pastimes were dancing, playing the guitar, listening to Mexican music and singing.
They also enjoyed playing cards with family and friends.
Mr. Roybal loved outdoor activities, including camping, hunting and fishing.
Friends and family said Mr Roybal was a hard worker and installed his ethics in his sons and daughter.
He passed on his love of the outdoors to his children and grandchildren.
Over the years, Mr. Roybal was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Elks Club, Los Amigos and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salida.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Josephita Roybal, Mary Roybal, Dora Silva, Julia Luna, Neva Archuleta; and brothers, Gilbert, Paul, Roy and Arthur.
Survivors include his sister Maria Josie (Eddie) Trujillo; wife; children, Neil (Bonnie), Larry (Helene) and Pam McKee; grandchildren, Justin Roybal, Katie (Johnny) Greenwood, Keli (Marlin) Brinke, Abby Roybal, Sarah Roybal, Alex Roybal, Jamie McKee, Lyndsay McKee and Christopher McKee; great-grandchildren, Isabelle and Amelia Roybal and Emma and Aria Brinke; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID, a memorial service will be held this summer to celebrate his life.
Arrangements were with Harwood Funeral Home of Cañon City.
