The U.S. Forest Service Salida and Leadville Ranger Districts are seeking comments until March 20 on a proposal concerning vehicle-based dispersed camping on National Forest System lands in Chaffee, Fremont, Saguache, Park and Lake counties.
The districts will host an informational meeting from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St.
The proposed action is available to view, and comments can be submitted via the project website at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=60591.
