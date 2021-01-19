Menus
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Enchilada pie, refried beans, tortilla chips with salsa and a clementine.
Thursday: Pueblo beef stew, sour cream, whole wheat crackers, Brussels sprouts, vegetable salad and a banana.
Friday: Stuffed peppers, chopped spinach with malt vinegar, applesauce cake and whole wheat bread with butter.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Shepherd’s pie and a whole wheat dinner roll.
Wednesday: Chicken patty sandwich and seasoned carrots.
Thursday: Nachos and Mexican beans.
Monday: Macaroni and cheese and broccoli.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Chicken enchiladas.
Wednesday: Chili and a cinnamon roll.
Thursday: “The works” burger.
Monday: Chicken à la King with a biscuit.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, corn on the cob and a biscuit.
Wednesday: Nachos and refried beans.
Thursday: Spaghetti and meatballs, green beans and a seasoned bread stick.
Monday: Bean and cheese burrito and Mexicorn.
