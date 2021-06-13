After beating both St. Mary’s and Florence Thursday in the 3A Tri-Peaks cross-over tournament, Salida has qualified for the first round of the Colorado High School Activities Association 3A state baseball tournament.
The Spartans, who finished their season 7-7, will travel to Lamar Monday to face off against the Kent Denver Sun Devils (10-5) out of Englewood. Winner of that game will play the Lamar Savages (14-2) at 2:30 p.m.
If the Spartans win both games they will go on to the final eight playoffs, but one loss and they are eliminated.
