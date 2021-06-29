Salida Family Dentistry will add Dr. Tyler Schultze to the practice beginning July 6.
After practicing in Oregon for several years, he is fulfilling a lifelong dream of living in the Rocky Mountains with his wife, Hollie, and daughter Ellie, a press release stated.
Professionally, Schultze said he takes extensive continuing education and participates in study clubs to ensure he’s providing the highest quality of care to his patients.
Outside the office, he enjoys connecting with his community and exploring the outdoors by camping, hiking, skiing and mountain biking.
Dr. Keith Wilken is leaving the practice in July, when he and his wife will relocate to Roanoke, Virginia.
“Both our children live on the East Coast and the rest of the family is in the Midwest, and we want to be closer to both,” Wilken said. “It’s been a privilege to be part of the Salida community and provide dental care. It’s with mixed emotions that I announce I’m leaving, and I welcome Dr. Schultze to the office.
“My patients are not only patients but friends. It is these relationships that I will miss most. Over the last 19 years I’ve had the pleasure of watching both your families and the community grow. I also have been fortunate to work with great partners and an amazing staff. They are not only highly trained but highly ethical and caring, and my patients will be in good hands.”
In addition to Drs. Brent Sites and Dave Belmont, Dr. Libbie Creasy has worked at the practice for a year and will become a full partner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.