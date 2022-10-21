Team Colorado Whitewater Racing will host the 2022 Halloween Howler whitewater slalom race at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Salida Whitewater Park.
The Howler is a beginner-friendly slalom race/costume competition held annually at the end of October, according to a press release. All boats, ages and skill levels are welcome.
The first two race runs down the whitewater slalom course will be without costumes, and a final third run down the race course will have paddlers racing in costume. Prizes and awards will be given following the race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.