An outdoor celebration of the life of Aaron James McCorkindale will take place May 20, 2023, at 8990 CR 165 in Salida, a place Mr. McCorkindale loved.
The event will start at 5 p.m. with a chance to gather and write memories of him in a journal, with the official celebration starting at 5:30 p.m.
An outdoor reception along with a gathering around the campfire will follow.
Attendees are asked to bring memories to share and camp chairs or blankets if desired.
