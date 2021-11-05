The Monarch Quilters Guild will meet at 9 a.m. Monday at Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave.
Judy Querry will give a presentation on primitive rug hooking using felted wool strips.
For more information contact Beth Scully at bethscully57@gmail.com.
