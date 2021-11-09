The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association and Elements Mountain Compost will host a yard waste collection event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Elements Mountain Compost facility, 8875 CR 150 in Salida.
The event is an effort to keep fallen leaves, garden leftovers and plant clippings out of the landfill and help turn them into soil for Chaffee County, a press release stated.
Acceptable waste materials for the event are leaves, garden clippings, and lawn clippings. Branches and weeds will not be accepted.
Drop-off will be free during event hours only.
Participants are encouraged to take their waste in a reusable, compostable or paper bag to minimize plastic use.
Elements will provide compostable bags for $2 per bag, which can be purchased at the GARNA office, 209 E. Third St., until the event.
Those unable to transport items to the event can sign up for pickup services for a fee at www.elementscompost.com.
