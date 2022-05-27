The Salida High School class of 1972 is planning a 50-year reunion during the weekend of Aug. 12-14.
Activities will include a buffet dinner at 6 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Salida Golf Club. The cost is $30 per person, a press release stated.
For additional information, contact Theresa Cortese at 719-539-6759 or theresac@bresnan.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.