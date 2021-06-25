by Steven L. Johnson
Special to The Mail
Salida Concerts is proud to announce a free summer concert July 17 at Riverside Park, featuring classical and pop compositions for brass ensemble performed by the renowned American Brass Quintet. The performance will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Although Salida Concerts’ regular Summer Concert Series had to be canceled both last year and this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Aspen Music School and Festival and Salida Concerts were able to facilitate an arrangement with the American Brass Quintet to make this special July performance possible in Salida.
The quintet has played more concerts in Salida than any other group from the Aspen Music Festival and School.
The American Brass Quintet was originally formed in 1960 and celebrated its 60th anniversary season in 2019-2020. The quintet’s current members feature Kevin Cobb (trumpet), Louis Hanzlik (trumpet), Eric Reed (horn), Michael Powell (trombone) and John D. Rojak (bass trombone). The group has been described as “the high priests of brass” (Newsweek) and as “positively breathtaking” (New York Times), and they have nearly 60 recordings to their credit.
In addition to performing more traditional works for brass by Renaissance and 16th century composers (Claudio Monteverdi, Josquin des Pres, Anthony Holborne, Luca Marenzio), the quintet has premiered performances of numerous modern and contemporary works for brass ensemble by 20th century composers (Osvaldo Lacerda, Joan Tower, Jennifer Higdon, David Sampson, Robert Beaser, William Bolcom, Elliot Carter, Eric Ewazen, Anthony Plog, Huang Ruo, Gunther Schuller, William Schuman, Charles Whittenberg). More than 150 of such works have been specifically commissioned for American Brass Quintet.
The internationally acclaimed quintet has performed in venues around the world, including in Asia, Australia, Central and South America, Europe and the Middle East, as well as in all 50 of the United States.
The quintet has served as Ensemble-in-Residence at The Juilliard School since 1987 and at the Aspen Music Festival since 1970.
Among the group’s numerous distinctions and citations, the quintet is the 2013 recipient of the Richard J. Bogomolny National Service Award for significant and lasting contributions to the field, the highest honor accorded by Chamber Music America.
For more information about the American Brass Quintet, visit their website at www.americanbrassquintet.org. Information about Salida Concerts can be found at www.salidaaspenconcerts.org.
Steven L. Johnson, Esq., is a board member of Salida Concerts, Inc., and is a health law attorney at Kozak & Gayer, P.A., in Salida.
