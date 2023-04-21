Due to recent lack of moisture and dry conditions, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze announced Stage 1 fire restrictions for all unincorporated lands in the county effective Thursday.
The county restrictions do not include U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, City of Salida, Town of Buena Vista and Town of Poncha Springs lands, Spezze stated in a press release.
The BLM’s Royal Gorge Field Office separately issued a press release announcing Stage 1 restrictions for land it administers. Chaffee County was not listed in those restrictions, but they did include BLM lands within Fremont County, as well as Baca, Bent, Crowley, Custer, El Paso, Huerfano, Kiowa, Las Animas, Lincoln, Otero, Park, Powers, Pueblo and Teller counties.
Chaffee County’s Stage 1 fire restrictions prohibit all open burning, including slash piles, debris piles and agricultural land burning along with pyrotechnic or exploding targets.
Stage 1 restrictions allow:
• Campfires within a permanently constructed fire ring or grate, 3 feet maximum in diameter, in a developed campground, public and/or private property.
• LP or liquid gas fires or stoves controlled by a valve.
• Fireplaces within a closed building with fire screens affixed to the flue.
• Charcoal grill fires and pellet stove fires at private residences.
Spezze reminded all residents and visitors to exercise extreme caution when building or maintaining any type of fire. Chaffee County deputies will be actively enforcing all restriction violations.
In addition to prohibiting open burning, BLM Stage 1 restrictions prohibit:
• Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
• Operating a chainsaw without a USDA or SAE approved spark arrester properly installed and working, a chemical fire extinguisher of not less than 8 ounces capacity by weight and one round-point shovel with an overall length of at least 36 inches.
• Using a welder, either arc or gas, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame, except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter with a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher of not less than 8 ounces capacity.
• Using exploding targets.
Those fire restrictions are in addition to the year-round wildfire prevention restrictions on all BLM-administered public lands in Colorado. These are:
• Leaving a fire unattended or unextinguished.
• Possession, discharge or use of any fireworks.
• Discharge of a firearm using incendiary or tracer ammunition.
• Burning, igniting or causing to burn any tire, wire, magnesium or any other hazardous or explosive material.
• Operating any off-road vehicle on public lands unless the vehicle is equipped with a properly installed spark arrester pursuant to 43 CFR 8343.1 (c).
For information about BLM Colorado fire restrictions, visit https://www.blm.gov/programs/public-safety-and-fire/fire-and-aviation/regional-information/colorado.
