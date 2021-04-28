National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Chaffee County is offering a free two hour virtual Mental Health Crisis Planning Workshop from 6-8 p.m. May 18.
Pre-registration for the event is required.
Participants will learn about causes of a mental health crisis, how to recognize signs of a crisis, steps to take and will come away with a better understanding of de-escalation techniques, communication and advocacy skills, community resources, problem solving and crisis prevention, as well as how to create a crisis plan.
To register online for this event or for information about other NAMI programs and support groups, visit namichaffee.org, email info@namichaffee.org, call 970-823-4751 or visit the NAMI Chaffee County Facebook page.
