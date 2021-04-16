County-level Public Health orders will be given precedence as state public health restrictions tied to the state’s COVID-19 dial framework change, as stated by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
The dial is being phased out as a restriction tool as the landscape of COVID-19 evolves.
The change, prompted by increased vaccination rates and a decreasing threat to hospital capacity, allows counties to implement regulations on a local level while still maintaining some limited requirements across the state, a Chaffee County Public Health press release stated.
The dial is not going away yet. It will remain in place to serve as guidance to counties.
The state still recommends that businesses and other entities continue to follow best practices to stem the spread of the virus.
Among other considerations, the latest statewide public health order continues to require compliance with the governor’s executive order mandating face coverings in public.
Chaffee County Public Health responded to the state’s action with its own local public health order Friday emphasizing optimal vaccination rates, preventing a COVID-19 surge at local and regional hospital systems, continuing the mask mandate and focusing on indoor and outdoor event capacity.
