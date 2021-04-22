Members of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission as well as the public are invited to attend Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s first online educational session related to wolf reintroduction efforts from 6-8 p.m. April 28.
The purpose of the educational sessions is to provide a common understanding of what it means to have wolves on the landscape and how experts from other states have approached wolf management.
Invited wolf experts from Montana and Idaho will share real-world experiences to help Coloradans better understand what it means to have wolves as one of the many wildlife species CPW manages.
Diane Boyd, retired Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks will describe state management of wolves.
Jon Horne, Idaho Fish and Game. will present on wolf-prey interactions.
Pre-registration is required for those who wish to see the presentation live and ask questions. Log on to https://cpw-state-co.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_b11Dg9QwQ16_UIvlpxYTgQ to register.
Upon registering, participants will receive an email with a link to access the session.
Participants will have the opportunity to submit questions for the presenters through the chat during the question-and-answer portion of the session.
All sessions will be recorded and available for members of the public who wish to view the sessions later.
There will be two more educational sessions – one in May and one in June – with the dates still to be determined. These presentations will cover reintroduction and conflict management.
