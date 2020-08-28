Betty from Indiana has always adopted cats instead of kittens. She says each one selected her and was a well-behaved, loving pet.
Barb from Maine volunteers at her local animal shelter. The cats are her favorites. She claims they know who they are and are so grateful for love.
Phil from California has adopted five cats in his lifetime. He prefers the more mature felines over the cute kittens because they are easier and very appreciative.
These three pet lovers speak for the many who have experienced the joy and love of adopting a cat.
When you adopt a cat, you know what you are getting both in physical characteristics and personality. You can see his size, coat and markings. You can tell if he is laid back or active, vocal or quiet, cuddly, curious or shy.
Cats are usually litter box trained and know how to use a scratching post. As a result, they are less likely to create messes, damage furniture and knock things off shelves.
They know how to keep themselves clean. This knowledge means you can spend more time loving your cat and less time training.
You can still build a strong bond with your adopted cat. In fact, an older feline may be more appreciative of a good home and show you even more affection.
Cats are more independent than kittens, not demanding constant attention. They can be left home alone for longer periods of time.
Because cats have no sharp baby teeth, they are less likely to chew or give those playful but painful bites.
Cats are good for homes with small children because they are more tolerant. They do not have to be handled as carefully as the tiny, more fragile kittens. They are excellent company for the elderly because they are calmer. They tend to have a set pattern of behavior and are able to look out for themselves.
Cats are not as rambunctious as kittens. They are content to snuggle and purr in your lap or by your side. They sleep more than kittens.
Best of all, cats seem to know they are being rescued and being given a second chance. They show their appreciation with extra love.
Jo in Illinois adopted her cat, Whisper in October. She watched the kittens play and “oohed and aahed.” Then she looked at the cats. Whisper gazed into her eyes and put her paw up on the cage as if to plead, “take me home, and I will love you forever.”
Your heart can melt just like Jo’s by adopting a cat from Ark-Valley Humane Society. Just call (719) 395-2737, or visit ark-valley.org/adopt/cats/ to see all the great felines in search of a home.
Judy Hamontre is a volunteer at Ark-Valley Humane Society.
