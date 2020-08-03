Dale Culver, Chief Ranger at Great Sand Dunes National Park, reported Monday that the Stupa Fire, which started by a lightning strike within the northern boundary of the park on Friday, was 100 percent under control as of 6 p.m. Saturday.
The fire, which burned mainly grass, covered about 73 acres before it was contained.
Culver said that the area is being patrolled in case it flairs back up, but has no affect on the park or its visitors.
