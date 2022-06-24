Chaffee County Public Health announced it has received its first shipments of both the Moderna and Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.
Both vaccines have been authorized and approved for those ages 6 months through 4 years old, Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom reported in a press release.
The Pfizer vaccine is a three-dose series while the Moderna vaccine is a two-dose series.
Appointments can be made by calling Public Health at 719-539-4510.
The department will update its vaccination resource document in the days to come, once it can verify additional local providers who are willing to vaccinate this age group.
A COVID-19 vaccine is not expected to be available for babies younger than 6 months, Carlstrom wrote.
For more information on the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for the youngest population, visit https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GThvF_WUdMqogeAO_FjQcafvmTzgYcR5/view.
For vaccination information, visit bit.ly/ChaffeeCOVIDVaccines.
For treatment information, visit bit.ly/ChaffeeCOVIDTreatment.
For testing information, visit bit.ly/ChaffeeCOVIDTesting.
In other COVID-19 related news, Chaffee County Public Health reports numerous calls and emails from people who do not know what to do if they test positive or if they are a close contact to someone who tested positive.
For information on what to do if someone tests positive or is a close contact, visit https://www.chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus#positive.
Public Health continues to distribute free rapid tests, which can be picked up during business hours at the Touber Building, 448 E First St., Suite 137.
Employers and groups may arrange a larger order by calling 719-539-4510.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.