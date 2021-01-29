Partnership for Community Action is rolling out two new online “meetup” options as well as opportunities for the community to create peer-to-peer meetups of their own.
Spectrum Alliance meetups are at 6 p.m. Mondays on Zoom.
Participants access the event via the link on the website at http://www.goPfCA.com/peer-to-peer.
“This meeting is for the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, giving them a chance to check in on any issues they may be having, connect with new and old friends, or share any accomplishments or other good news.” Jimmy Sellars, PfCA director said in a press release.
“One of our goals is to address feelings of isolation within the rural LGBTQIA+ community, so this meetup is specifically for that. And because it’s online, anyone with an internet connection can access it.”
Another of the new meetings is geared towards connecting young trans people.
Trans Youth Weekly is a meetup hosted by young people for young people at 5 p.m. Thursdays via Zoom.
The hour-long chat aims to offer support and resources for transgender kids and their friends.
“As we move into the new year, we’re hopeful to include discussions with health care professionals, mental health workers, and others that might answer any questions these young people might have.” Mark Monroe, deputy director of the PfCA said in a press release.
The PfCA will help people start peer-to-peer meetings in any field of interest by providing training and support to get started as well as marketing assistance.
These meetups will be accessed via the PfCA website as well, appearing on the organization’s calendar of events.
For more information about any of the peer-to-peer meetups, or to start one of your own, visit the website: http://www.goPfCA.com.
