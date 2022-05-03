Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 242 F St. in Salida, will donate 10 percent of its sales on May 9 to Central Colorado Conservancy as part of its Moonlight Monday fundraising promotion.
The donation applies to eating in, takeout, beverages and gift cards, a press release stated. Customers can order on Moonlight’s website or visit in person.
Central Colorado Conservancy is a small local nonprofit focused on protecting the lands, waters and quality of life in Central Colorado as its communities face pressure and rapid growth.
Learn more at CentralColoradoConservancy.org or email info@CentralColoradoConservancy.org.
