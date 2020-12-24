Saguache County announced all county government offices are closed until Jan. 5, due to COVID-19.
On Dec. 17, Saguache County Board of Public Health asked courthouse employees to quarantine due to county employees testing positive for COVID-19, closing the courthouse, which also houses county government offices, until Dec. 28.
That closure has been extended to Jan. 5.
The Saguache County Clerk and Recorder’s office will have someone in the office answering phones starting Jan. 4.
Saguache Board of County Commissioners is due to meet Jan. 5 to make decisions about reopening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.