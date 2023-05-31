Sophomore Kyndra Johnson finished third with an 83 after two days of play at the Colorado High School Activities Association 3A state tournament. The team finished 11th overall.
Sophomore Kaelin Martellaro carded a 111 to finish 59th while sophomore Emma Trollip finished 68th, hitting a 117. See Friday's Mountain Mail for the full story.
