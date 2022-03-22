For only the second time in the history of Boys and Girls Clubs of Chaffee County, a member was chosen twice to represent Chaffee County as Youth of the Year.
Youth of the year awards have been awarded since 2006.
Last year’s winner, Kuper Banghart, repeated the feat, becoming Youth of the Year for 2022, and will move on to state competition.
The announcement was made at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Chaffee County Youth of the Year awards dinner Thursday at Silver Cliff Ranch in Nathrop.
The event was catered by Leta Dahlberg and her staff at Silver Cliff Ranch and was sponsored by Buena Vista Optimists Club and Boys and Girls Clubs of Chaffee County board of directors.
Both the Buena Vista and Salida clubs select a Youth of the Month in either middle school or high school.
To compete for Youth of the Year, members must write a speech with an emphasis on how Boys and Girls Club has impacted their life.
Competition begins at the county level, then winners move on to state, regional and national competition.
The speech must be memorized and presented at successive competitions.
Banghart now advances to state competition in late April.
“It’s amazing,” Banghart said, adding he didn’t know he was only the second person to be named twice in Chaffee County until it was announced at the dinner.
He said he was very grateful and very happy to be representing Chaffee County as Youth of the Year again.
Boys and Girls Clubs of Chaffee County Executive Director Brian Beaulieu informed the gathering of families and friends at the awards dinner of Banghart’s feat.
He introduced Banghart as “a leader who leads by giving back to our club and our kids.”
Banghart then presented his competition speech in which he credited Boys and Girls Clubs for helping him get through difficult times in his life, including his father’s illness five years ago and his own more recent diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes.
Banghart is not only a member of the Salida club but also works with other members there as a mentor.
Beaulieu said the Boys and Girls Club’s mission is to “change the trajectory of youth and teens’ lives and help put them on a path that leads them to become caring, productive, responsible citizens.”
The dinner additionally honored the accomplishments of all the students at the Salida and Buena Vista clubs who were named Youth of the Month throughout the year as well as Junior Youth of the Year for each club and the Buena Vista Youth of the Year.
Salida honorees were:
High school: Irene Alvarez, Macy Mazzeo and Danielle Morgan.
Middle school: Asher Janisch, Erwin De Jesus Torres, Gavin Wharton, Taylor Ebuna, Ella Melia, Grae Bassinger and Sophia Chou-Messa.
Junior Youth of the Year: Georgia Schwed.
Buena Vista honorees were:
High school: Peyton Lingle, Jirehmiah Trumble, Olivia Martzke, Laelyn Pratt and Nathan Wells.
Middle school: Abby Frazier, Kaleb McClure, Ashlynne Goodwin and Danielle Morgan.
Junior Youth of the Year: Riley Goodwin
Buena Vista Youth of the Year: Finnley Rasmussen.
Beaulieu said, “Kuper, Fin, Georgia, Riley and all our winners tonight inspire me. Great kids walk through our club doors every day, but these future leaders are extra special and the reason my staff, our board and all of our great investors are excited to see what they will do next.”
