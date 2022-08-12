The Learning Source, a nonprofit resource for adult education classes and family literacy, is seeking volunteers in the Salida, Buena Vista and Leadville areas.
Volunteers are critical to the process, providing needed individual help that is often key to the success of adult students, a press release stated.
New volunteers are welcome anytime and must first complete an online orientation module and then attend a content-specific training.
Fall training, with both in-person and online options available, will take place on these dates:
English Language Acquisition (ELA) Training: 9:30 a.m. Aug. 23 at 929 29th St., Denver; and 5:30 p.m. Aug. 24 via Zoom.
Adult Basic Education (ABE)/High School Equivalency (HSE) Training: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 23 via Zoom; and 9:30 a.m. Aug. 24 at 929 29th St., Denver.
Founded in 1964, The Learning Source offers many classes, programs and services, including family literacy, adult basic education/high school equivalency, English language acquisition, IT Pathways Program, college transition support through The Learning Collaborative and student success services.
Classes are offered in a growing number of communities throughout the Denver metropolitan area, Northern Colorado, Southern Colorado and the mountain regions or online via the TLS Distance Learning program.
Anyone interested in volunteering can email volunteering@thelearningsource.org or call 303-957-2838.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.