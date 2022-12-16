As Buena Vista continues to grow, the town is expecting five major additions to multifamily housing. Though most projects won’t be completed until at least 2024, the developments will add around 370 new apartments once completed.
Additionally, most of the projects are private developments, so timelines are not yet clear.
• Carbonate Street will have 50-55 deed-restricted apartments. Buena Vista Planning Director Joseph Teipel said affordability will depend on how much subsidy the project ends up getting. The project should be finished in June 2024.
• The Farm Apartments will add 77 apartments. This private project has been fully entitled, so it’s likely they will be built in 2023.
• Crossman’s Addition, where a total of more than 100 apartments are being contemplated by two different developers, is a ways off. Given the infrastructure requirements here, Teipel said it’s likely nothing will be built until 2025.
• Homestead has a total of 120 apartments shown in its sketch plan, with 20 shown to be built in Phase 1. However, this project will also probably not be built until 2025 at the earliest.
• South Main has 23 apartments being designed, which will be built at Gold and Evans streets.
As housing availability and attainability continue to grow as a local issue, Teipel said apartments themselves cannot be used for short-term rentals, so the future owners of the units will not be able to obtain short-term rental licenses for them.
Additionally, the Carbonate Street development’s apartments will be deed-restricted.
“The documents will articulate the rules that Fading West and any future owners of the building through the periods of the deed restrictions will have to comply with as it relates to your affordability and tenant selection criteria,” Teipel said. “All those sorts of factors are covered in the deed restrictions, and that will be a recorded document that goes in the land. So no matter who owns it, as long as it’s within the time period of the deed restriction, then they’ll have to comply with it.”
More information about the Carbonate Street development can be found at https://my-bv.com/carbonate-street-development.
