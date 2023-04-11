Menus
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Queso chicken fajita bowl, Cuban black beans, carrot sticks, fresh celery sticks and grapes.
Wednesday: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, crisp salad and diced peaches.
Thursday: Pizza, crisp salad and fresh pineapple tidbits.
Monday: Macaroni and cheese, peas and carrots, broccoli and tomato and chilled pears.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Chicken taco, rice, corn and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Cheeseburger, french fries and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Cheesy breadsticks with marinara sauce and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Barbecue chicken, biscuit and fruit and salad bar.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Queso chicken fajita bowl, Cuban black beans and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Pizza and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Macaroni and cheese, peas and carrots, garlic breadstick and fruit and salad bar.
