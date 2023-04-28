Rick Welch, 77, died April 15, 2023, in Salida.
He was born Jan. 4, 1946, in Massachusetts.
Friends and family said his siblings all looked up to him.
They said he could do everything – all sports: snow skiing, ice hockey, water skiing, guitar playing, motorcycle riding, but his passion was downhill skiing.
After attending Boston University and Curry College, Mr. Welch followed the snow to Maine and New Hampshire.
In New Hampshire he worked at Geneva Point Camp in Moultonborough.
In 1973 he moved to Steamboat Springs and then to Salida in 2008, where he worked for Holmes Construction.
He skied in every month of the past two years and was looking forward to having skied 248 months in a row.
Survivors include his sisters, Jan of Center Harbor, New Hampshire, and Sandi Bourgois of Arlington, Massachusetts; brother, David (Karen) of Arcadia, Florida; nephews, Kurt and Chris of Arlington and David of Arcadia; niece, Kerri of Arlington; and his dearest friend, Kristy Young of Salida.
A private celebration of his life is planned.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
