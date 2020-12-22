Walter M. “Walt” Golden Sr., 86, died Dec. 20, 2020.
He was born March 26, 1934, in Omaha, Nebraska, the youngest of three children.
He served in the U.S. Army, taking basic training at Ft. Bliss and Fort Wolters, Texas, and was assigned to Heidelberg, Germany where he met and was later married to the former Linda L. Frantz.
They were married for more than 60 years.
Mr. Golden was a longtime Salida resident, moving here shortly after he was discharged from the army in 1958.
He worked as a mechanic in several Salida garages before buying and running the Downtown Conoco station for a number of years.
He was hired by the Public Service Company of Colorado in 1963 and moved his family to Leadville for four years before returning to Salida in 1967.
When he retired from Public Service in 1993, he was the superintendent of the Salida hydroelectric plants on Monarch Pass.
Along with his wife, he was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman. The couple shared their love of the outdoors with family and friends.
Mr. Golden was preceded in death by his beloved wife; brother John; and sister Mary Ann.
Survivors include sons, retired Maj. Gen. Walter M. (Jo Ann) Golden Jr. of Colorado Springs and Casey (Kim) Golden of Salida; daughter Kelly (Frank) Moravits of New Braunfels, Texas; grandchildren Natalie (Will) Burke of Manama, Bahrain, Maj. Walter M. (Christinia) Golden III of Alexandria, Virginia, Avery Golden of Huntsville, Alabama, Capt. Adam (Laurie) Golden of Las Vegas, Nevada, Brooke Golde of Phoenix, Arizona and Bailey Golden of Salida; and great-grandchildren,Garla, Samuel, Gabriel, Lucas and Jay.
No services are scheduled. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Arrangments were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.