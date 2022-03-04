Colorado Department of Transportation warned at about 1:30 p.m. today that another round of winter weather is expected this weekend.
National Weather Service forecasts heavy snowfall accumulations for the mountains of western and southwestern Colorado.
Snow is expected to develop over the mountains this afternoon and continue through Sunday night or Monday morning.
Treacherous road conditions are expected, especially on mountain passes.
The Denver area will receive a mix of rain and snow during the weekend, which will create tricky driving conditions for metro motorists.
The heaviest snow accumulations on the Front Range will be found in the foothills areas that typically see more snowfall.
CDOT urged travelers to use caution, be patient and allow extra time with increased ski traffic returning from the mountains Sunday.
Crews are ready and prepared for the weekend’s wave of winter weather, CDOT wrote.
CDOT crews began 24/7 snow shifts today and will be plowing and treating roadways as needed.
Once the storm has cleared, periodic road closures can be expected on mountain passes to allow for avalanche mitigation operations, possibly early next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.