As COVID-19 continues to be a dynamic part of the health landscape, response to the virus has adapted as new information becomes known.
The definition of “close contact” in reference to the spread of COVID-19 was updated Wednesday by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The new version includes cumulative exposure over one day and defines close contact as:
“Someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period starting from 2 days before illness onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, 2 days prior to test specimen collection) until the time the patient is isolated.”
That cumultaive total includes individual exposures added together over a 24-hour period, for example, three 5-minute exposures for a total of 15 minutes.
CDC also defines levels of risk from different types of exposure :
COVID-19 spreads very easily from person to person.
• Data suggests the virus spreads more efficiently than influenza.
• The virus most commonly spreads through close contact.
• People who are physically near (within 6 feet) a person with COVID-19 or have direct contact with that person are at greatest risk of infection.
• When people with COVID-19 cough, sneeze, sing, talk or breathe they produce respiratory droplets. These droplets can range in size from larger droplets (some of which are visible) to smaller droplets.
COVID-19 can sometimes be spread by airborne transmission
• Small droplets can also form particles when they dry very quickly in the airstream.
• Infections occur mainly through exposure to respiratory droplets when a person is in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.
• Respiratory droplets cause infection when they are inhaled or deposited on mucous membranes, such as those that line the inside of the nose and mouth.
• As the respiratory droplets travel further from the person with COVID-19, the concentration of these droplets decreases. Larger droplets fall out of the air due to gravity. Smaller droplets and particles spread apart in the air.
• With passing time, the amount of infectious virus in respiratory droplets also decreases.
COVID-19 spreads less commonly through contact with contaminated surfaces
Respiratory droplets can also land on surfaces and objects.
It is possible that a person could get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose or eyes.
Spread from touching surfaces is not thought to be a common way that COVID-19 spreads
