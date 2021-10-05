The Episcopal Community in Salida and Crestone will offer two Community Healing Services beginning Wednesday and Thursday.
“There is such a tremendous need for healing of all kinds in our world: physical and mental healing from COVID, emotional healing from the recent election cycle, spiritual healing from such a divided world,” said the interim rector, the Rev. Dr. Douglas Dunn.
“We thought we could offer people from our various communities the chance to get together and ask for a healing touch greater than ourselves. Yes, God.”
The Community Healing Service in Salida will be offered at Ascension Episcopal Church, 349 E St., at 7 p.m. every first Wednesday. The Service in Crestone will be offered at Little Shepherd in the Hills Episcopal Church on Alder Street at 7 p.m. every first Thursday. Health protocols will be observed.
Dunn said the services are open to all; they will be offered from the Christian/Episcopal tradition and will be welcoming to all people. Public prayer may be requested of the prayer team but is not required. Private prayer by email or text will be an option as well.
For more information, call Dunn at 719-207-4578, email ascensionsalida@gmail.com or visit www.ascensionsalida.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.